School bus, vehicle crash closes Montgomery County road

A busy stretch of a Montgomery County roadway has been shut down because of an accident involving a school bus and another vehicle.

Skyfox flew over the scene at County Line Road, in Lower Moreland Township Thursday night, around 6:15.

A school bus stretched over both lanes of the road, entangled with another vehicle was clearly visible, while the scene was busy with first responders.

County Line is closed in both directions between Pine Road and Bustleton Avenue.

There was no word on how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.