School closures reported as winter storm approaches Delaware Valley

Several local school districts have reported closures as a winter storm approaches that could dump half a foot of snow in parts of the region.

Most of the early closures include school districts in southern and coastal New Jersey, where forecasters expect the brunt of the storm to hit. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday night issued a State of Emergency for five counties, including Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean.

The state of emergency was enacted hours after the National Weather Service issued winter storm advisories and warnings for several parts of the region. The weather alerts will go into effect on at 4 a.m. and will likely expire sometime around noon.

Murphy said the massive return to work and school following the holiday break factored heavily in his decision to issue the state of emergency.

"Another reason why we're getting to you tonight is that tomorrow is one of the biggest ‘back to work,' ‘back to school’ days of the entire year," Murphy said during a Sunday night winter storm briefing.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr said temperatures will plummet to near freezing overnight ahead of the storm's arrival. The first flakes will fall early Monday morning with light snow in Philadelphia and heavier accumulations south and east of I-95 corridor.

The heaviest snowfall totals are expected to be between 3-6 in parts of New Jersey and Delaware. Philadelphia and surrounding areas won't see more than a few inches.

Local school districts that previously decided to go remote in the days after the holiday season will skirt the decision to close school on Monday.

