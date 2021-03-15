School District of Philadelphia announces 35 more schools to reopen March 22

article

The School District of Philadelphia has announced an additional 35 Pre-K through second grade schools to open for in-person learning March 22.

School officials announced the Learning Model Selection Survey will also reopen so more students in Pre-K through second grade can opt into hybrid learning.

Teachers of the schools to reopen will report to their respective classrooms to prepare for their first day March 17.

The schools to reopen are:

• Bache-Martin School

• Clara Barton School

• James G. Blaine School

• Bridesburg School

• George W. Childs School

• James Dobson School

• Paul L. Dunbar School

• Edwin Forrest School

• Anne Frank Elementary School

• Stephen Girard School

• Samuel Gompers School

• Avery D. Harrington School

• Jenks Academy for Arts and Sciences

• Francis S. Key School

• Eliza B. Kirkbride School

• Anna L. Lingelbach School

• James R. Lowell School

• James R. Ludlow School

• Alexander K. McClure School

• William M. Meredith School

• Robert Morris School

• Motivation High School

• George W. Nebinger School

• Joseph Pennell School

• Richmond School

• Roosevelt Elementary School

• William Rowen School

• Solomon Solis-Cohen School

• South Philadelphia High School

• Spring Garden School

• James J. Sullivan School

• John H. Taggart School

• George Washington High School

• S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School

• William H. Ziegler School

School officials hope to announce the return date for all other Pre-K through second grade schools by March 22.

The announcement Monday marks the third set of schools since the district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers agreed on a plan allowing the union to individually review the district’s reopening plans for bringing students and teachers back to the classroom. A third-party mediator was appointed to reach the agreement between the district and PFT.

During an interview on Good Day Philadelphia March 8, Dr. William Hite revealed that district officials were planning to explore options for additional instruction that would run into the summer to make up for some of the lost learning time.

"We are also planning to extend this school year into the summer so that we can capture some of that learning loss that has occurred as well," Dr. Hite said Monday.

