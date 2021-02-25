School District of Philadelphia postpones return to limited in-person learning

article

The School District of Philadelphia has delayed its plan to welcome a limited number of students back into classrooms on March 1.

The city-led third party mediation process between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers on the phased reopening of the city’s public schools is nearing conclusion.

However, pre-kindergarten through second grade students who were set to return Monday will remain virtual until further details are announced.

The union argued that school buildings were not properly fit for the safety of students and staff. PFT pointed at the use of window fans to address airflow concerns in schools with insufficient HVAC systems as an area of contention. The union later called for a third-party review of the district's preparations.

"I truly appreciate the good faith effort that has been demonstrated by all parties involved throughout this mediation process," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "We are excited to be nearing theend of the process and look forward to providing our Philadelphia community with more certainty about the reopening of our public schools, starting first with our youngest learners."

Advertisement

A joint press conference with the City of Philadelphia, School District of Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. to announce plans.

RELATED:

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers tells members not to report to school buildings

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter