School District of Philadelphia announces 22 more schools to reopen April 5

The School District of Philadelphia has announced an additional 22 Pre-K through second grade schools to open for in-person learning on Monday, April 5.

School officials announced the Learning Model Selection Survey will also reopen so more students in Pre-K through second grade can opt into hybrid learning.

Teachers of the schools to reopen will report to their respective classrooms to prepare for their first day March 24.

The schools to reopen are:

Add B. Anderson School

William C. Bryant School

Laura H. Carnell School

Watson Comly School

Lewis Elkin School

Fox Chase School

John Hancock Demonstration School - Main Campus

Henry C. Lea School

Mastery Charter School at Cleveland (PreK)

Mastery Charter School at Wister (PreK)

Austin Meehan School

Thomas Mifflin School

Andrew J. Morrison School

Thomas G. Morton School

Samuel Powel School

Prince Hall School

James Rhoads School

George W. Sharswood School

Allen M. Stearne School

Bayard Taylor School

Laura W. Waring School

Martha Washington School

Parents who chose 100 percent digital learning last fall will have an opportunity to opt into hybrid learning by completing the Learning Model Selection Survey. The families who choose hybrid learning will be contacted by the individual schools later this week on how they will proceed. Hybrid learning is scheduled to begin April 5.

Students whose families don’t complete the survey will stay in 100 percent digital learning. Families who decide on a hybrid learning plan for their child can always return to 100 percent digital learning at any time.

The hybrid plan is structured so that children will go to school in person two days per week and participate in digital learning three days a week.. This is to help minimize how many students are safely in school buildings, while also to help maintain social distancing.

During an interview on Good Day Philadelphia March 8, Dr. William Hite revealed that district officials were planning to explore options for additional instruction that would run into the summer to make up for some of the lost learning time.

"We are also planning to extend this school year into the summer so that we can capture some of that learning loss that has occurred as well," Dr. Hite said.

