School District of Philadelphia expected to announce plans for hybrid learning, sources say

The School District of Philadelphia is expected to announce soon plans for a move to hybrid learning, sources tell FOX 29 News.

The move to hybrid learning should begin November 30. No end date has been set.

According to sources with the district, younger students will make the move first.

The school district has been working to make in-person learning safe for students and staff.

