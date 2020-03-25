School District of Philadelphia hopes to distribute computers to students for remote learning

The School District of Philadelphia hopes to distribute computers for children so they can continue remote learning while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’re taking to the board tomorrow an action item that will allow us to purchase computers to get computers to all children who do not have them.” School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said.

That process requires the school district to inventory the computers they already have to figure out how many computers they will need to buy, which may turn out to be in the tens of thousands.

“We suspect we will need to purchase somewhere between 40 to 50,000 to ensure that any child who says they need one will get one. Then, it will be all the remote learning opportunities will then be made available to all students," Hite explained.

A computer is great and all, but it’s practically useless without an internet connection these days. It's something many students do not have and something Hite plans to address.

“We’re working with providers to do that and we know that Comcast is here in the city and has expanded to two months of free service that they provide, but we’re also talking to all of the other providers to ensure that children will either have access to a modem or if they don’t have a modem we’ll be providing mobile hotspots," Wite added.

The superintendent and Mayor Jim Kenney were at Webster Elementary on Wednesday to visit a meal site and give an update on the school districts latest efforts. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has suggested Easter as a possible return to work date for the country, but the mayor disagreed.

"We’re going to follow medical advice. medical experts, disease experts are going to tell us when we’re going to go back to normal. The president certainly is not going to tell us that and we’ll follow our medical experts," Kenney said.

