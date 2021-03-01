School District of Philadelphia to update reopening plans, union mediation Monday

The School District of Philadelphia is expected to provide an update Monday on their plans to return to limited in-person learning, while also discussing progress on mediation with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Last week, Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced pre-kindergarten through second-grade students who were set to return Monday would remain virtual until further details are released.

It was the second time in two weeks the district had postponed plans over safety concerns and ongoing mediation with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT). They had previously postponed a scheduled return on Feb. 22.

Officials are expected to provide an update on the mediation process between the district and PFT during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The union has argued that school buildings were not properly fit for the safety of students and staff. PFT pointed at the use of window fans to address airflow concerns in schools with insufficient HVAC systems as an area of contention.

"I truly appreciate the good faith effort that has been demonstrated by all parties involved throughout this mediation process," Mayor Jim Kenney said last week. "We are excited to be nearing the end of the process and look forward to providing our Philadelphia community with more certainty about the reopening of our public schools, starting first with our youngest learners."

Dr. Hite has said the district will require weekly testing for on-site employees and 20% of students, while all district employees were able to start scheduling COVID-19 appointments by the end of last week.

You can watch Monday's press conference live on FOX29.com.

