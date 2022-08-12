School District of Philadelphia to announce health, safety protocols for upcoming school year

article

As the final weeks of summer approach and schools prepare for the 2022-2023 school year, the School District of Philadelphia is preparing its protocols.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. and School system Medical Officer Kendra B. McDow are set to announce health and safety protocols for the upcoming school year.

The announcement comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed COVID-19 guidelines including a quarantine period and social distancing.

It also comes after a 2021-2022 school year that ended with more than 150 students shot and 31 students killed in the city.

Watlington began his term in June after serving as the superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina.

After being sworn in, he released his plan for the first 100 days of his administration and put an emphasis on student and staff well-being.

"Students and staff cannot flourish if they are not physically or emotionally safe. As a school district, we must approach issues of well-being and safety as a collaborative effort, convening key stakeholders from the Mayor's office, City Council, the business community, our neighborhoods, and our schools to create a safety net for students and staff to learn and grow" the plan said. "Our approach to student well-being and safety will offer our students an invitation and access to increased opportunities to engage in healthy, meaningful activities which will help them foster positive mindsets. We will work to ensure that our students see the wealth of opportunities Philadelphia offers them to become productive citizens."

The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. and you can watch it live on FOX 29's website.