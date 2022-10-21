Schwarber homers, Segura knocks in 2 as Phillies take 2-1 advantage in NLCS over Padres

Kyle Schwarber's first inning solo home run sent Citizens Bank Park into a frenzy, but it was Jean Segura's roller coaster game the served as the subplot to the Phillies' NLCS game 3 win.

With the Phillies up 1-0 in the 4th, Segura whiffed a catch while covering second on what would have been an inning-ending double play to allow the tying run to score from third.

He redeemed himself in the bottom of the inning, looping a 2 out single to right field that scored two runs to retake the lead. The inning ended less than a pitch later when Segura got picked off first base.

Alec Bohm added a run two innings later a line drive double that Padres' right fielder failed to catch on a diving attempt.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 21: Jean Segura #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Nick Castellanos #8 after making a diving stop and throwing out Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres (not pictured) at first base during the seven

Ranger Suarez was solid for five innings, allowing just two hits and two runs; one of which was unearned. The left-hander didn't walk a batter and struck out three while throwing 68 pitches.

Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado each tossed scoreless innings of relief, the latter of which was capped off by a sprawling play by Segura to strand a runner on second.

Phillies manager Rob Thompson called on Seranthony Dominguez in the 8th inning to face the middle of the Padres order. Pitching with a runner on first Dominguez retired struck out Manny Machado, fielded a comebacker by Brandon Drury, and got Jake Cronenworth to line out.

Domiguez stayed in the game in the 9th inning to complete the six out save and secure the 4-2 victory. With the win, the Phillies take a 2-1 advantage in the NLCS ahead of Saturday night's game.