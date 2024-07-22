Seagull decapitated at Morey's Pier as man arrested for animal cruelty: police
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - A disturbing case of animal cruelty at the Jersey Shore landed a man in police custody earlier this month.
North Wildwood Police say a seagull was found decapitated at Morey's Pier on July 6.
Witnesses told police that a man, identified as 29-year-old Franklin Zeigler, carried out the horrifying act.
Ziegler was initially arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police say he became "irate and uncooperative" during an unrelated investigation.
A follow-up investigation by a Humane Law Enforcement Officer resulted in an additional animal cruelty charge.