Seagull decapitated at Morey's Pier as man arrested for animal cruelty: police

A disturbing case of animal cruelty at the Jersey Shore landed a man in police custody earlier this month.

North Wildwood Police say a seagull was found decapitated at Morey's Pier on July 6.

Witnesses told police that a man, identified as 29-year-old Franklin Zeigler, carried out the horrifying act.

Ziegler was initially arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police say he became "irate and uncooperative" during an unrelated investigation.

A follow-up investigation by a Humane Law Enforcement Officer resulted in an additional animal cruelty charge.