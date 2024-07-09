Search for missing elderly woman in Lower Merion as residents urged to check properties

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  July 9, 2024 12:20pm EDT
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help to find an 84-year-old woman who went missing in Lower Merion Township this week.

Nadine Beech was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Waverly Heights retirement community in Gladwyne.

She was wearing all white with a blue denim hat.

Police say law enforcement activity may be seen or heard in the area on Tuesday. They are expected to give an update on their search at 1 p.m. 

Residents in Lower Merion, Narberth, Haverford Township, Radnor Township, West Conshocken, and Conshohocken are being urged to check porches, garages, sheds and other structures.

Surrounding police departments and hospitals have also been notified, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.