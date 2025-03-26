Secret recordings of juvenile, adult victims lead to arrest of Montgomery County man

The Brief An Abington Township man has turned himself into police after a warrant was issued with charges including felony sexual abuse of children, among others. The investigation in Abington Township was prompted after the man, David Lyons, was arrested in Ocean County in 2024 for what officials said was an incident in which Lyons recorded a family member taking an outdoor shower.



A Montgomery County man has turned himself into police after a warrant was issued with charges including invasion of privacy and felony sexual abuse of children, among other charges. Abington Township detectives confirmed the man secretly recorded two victims in a home on Menlo Avenue.

What we know:

Officials in Montgomery County announced David Lyons, of Abington Township, turned himself into police after a warrant was issued on multiple charges, including felony sexual abuse of children.

In July of 2024, officials said, Lyons was arrested by Beach Haven, New Jersey, police after a recording was made of a family member of Lyons taking an outdoor shower.

In that investigation, according to authorities, evidence led detectives to a residence on the 2200 block of Menlo Avenue in Abington Township. At that point, Abington Township Special Victims Unit detectives were contacted and they began an investigation into allegations of possible additional recordings.

Dig deeper:

Abington detectives confirmed, as a result of the investigation, Lyons secretly recorded a juvenile and an adult in a bathroom while clothed and not clothed at the residence on Menlo Avenue.

Officials then issued a warrant for Lyons, with multiple charges including felony sexual abuse of children, producing obscene and other sexual materials and invasion of privacy.

Lyons turned himself into Abington Township Police on Wednesday. He was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000 cash. Lyons met the bail amount and was released.

What you can do:

If anyone has any additional information about the investigation or believe they may be a victim of David Lyons, they are urged to contact Detective Cindy Pettinato, with Abington Township SVU at 267-536-1198 or cpettinato@abingtonpa.gov.