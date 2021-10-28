Security heightened at Egg Harbor Twp. businesses after 64-year-old man attacked

Security is visible outside of a Shoprite store at English Creek Shopping Center in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey three days after police say a man was assaulted and robbed in broad daylight.

"It’s scary, that’s scary," says Dawn Bolton, of Millville. "My mom goes to this Shoprite. She’s an older lady."

Bolton says her mom is now afraid to go shopping alone. According to police, around 2:45 p.m. Monday, a group of males attacked a 64-year-old man in the parking lot, knocked him to the ground and struck him numerous times. Investigators say the suspects stole the victim’s car keys and took off in the man’s blue 2020 Camry, which was later recovered in Atlantic City.

Bolton responds, "Oh, they’re brave, aren’t they? That’s disgusting! Shame on them. Shame on them."

Police say one hour earlier, they believe the same group terrorized a woman less than two miles down the road. They approached her from behind and stole her purse as she was walking into a Marshall’s store in Hamilton Township.

"I’m looking, always looking," says Cindy Kaczmarski, of Somers Point, N.J. "But, it’s scary - ya know?"

Kaczmarski says she tries to pay attention to her surroundings. Al Adkins, of Egg Harbor Township, does, too. He says his daughter was robbed at a nearby mall 10 years ago, so he’s aware that crime happens everywhere.

Adkins says, "I just hope they catch them."

According to police, the suspects were operating a black Hyundai Elantra that was stolen out of Barnegat. Officers came across the suspects’ car on the road and a chase ensued. It became dangerous and the robbers got away. Anyone with any information should contact Egg Harbor Township Police Detective Kyle Warren at (609) 926-4051.

