Senator John Fetterman 'at fault' for speeding in car crash on ‘worst anniversary ever’

article

A crash report has been released after Senator John Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in an accident Sunday.

Sen. Fetterman was listed as "at fault" for the accident according to the official Maryland motor vehicle crash report obtained by FOX 29.

According to the report, a witness saw Sen. Fetterman's car pass her while traveling at a "high rate of speed," well over the posted speed limit of 70 mph.

Shortly after the Senator’s vehicle passed the witness, she saw his 2021 Chevrolet Traverse rear end a 2013 Chevrolet Impala just before exit 1 for I68 in Hancock, Maryland, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The front airbags of the Senator’s car deployed and both cars were damaged.

All three individuals involved in the accident, Senator Fetterman, his wife and the driver of the Impala, were transported to the hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Impala endured a suspected minor injury, the report says.

Sen. Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder, and both he and his wife were discharged later Sunday afternoon.

They have since returned to their home in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

Sen. Fetterman and his wife uploaded a video to X Monday evening with frozen peas from Harris Teeter and Tylenol in tow to give folks an update on their recovery.

"You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes. Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary, but we’re doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family," the tweet read.