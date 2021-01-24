Seniors having trouble booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

As the vaccine rollout continues nationwide there is a cruel irony: some who are among the first people eligible to get the vaccine simply can not get an appointment.

"Very stressful. I’m concerned I"m 88 years old," Anthony Triolo said.

Triolo, a Newtown Square resident, is like many seniors with health concerns. He's trying to navigate a digital world of answering county health surveys and online registrations. But it took him two weeks to book an appointment.

"I have some savvy with the computer. I use the computer. I do email. But navigating some of these sites are difficult for me to navigate," Triolo said.

To help make the process easier for seniors, state health departments have established phone lines. Pennsylvania seniors can call (877) PA-HEALTH and those in Delaware can call (833)-643-1715. Starting Monday, seniors in New Jersey can find help by dialing (855)-568-0545.

Likewise, volunteer organizations are popping up to help seniors get their vaccine. Hope United Church in Voorhees, New Jersey is providing personal online help to seniors, such as website walkthroughs.

"We are willing to FaceTime with them or talk on the phone with them as they process themselves. It’s just a matter of trying to troubleshoot and thinking a step ahead," Pastor of Family Heather Mandala said.

Of course, reaching out to a family member or friend is also a helpful option for seniors unable to book an appointment. The best advice is to exhaust all resources until an appointment is made to get that important shot.

