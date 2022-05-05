SEPTA adding new security personnel to serve as 'extra eyes and ears'

SEPTA officials say they will be adding new personnel from security firms to engage riders on trains and in stations.

These new outreach workers will remind riders about the rules for riding, assist destination-less riders, and serve as extra eyes and ears for SEPTA Transit Police, SEPTA says.

SEPTA says several dozen of the workers are now deployed across the system.

A press conference will be held Thursday morning at 11:30a.m. to introduce the workers to the public and provide an update on the transit authority’s efforts to increase safety and security.

The new addition comes after a recent string of violent attacks on SEPTA vehicles and properties. SEPTA safety took center stage at a Philadelphia City Council budget meeting earlier this week, as officials have tried to rebuild public confidence in the nation’s sixth-largest transit system.

SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards admitted the latest series of incidents on SEPTA property has impacted ridership. At the same time, she says that violent crime on SEPTA property is down compared to the first quarter of 2021.

In addition to the new outreach workers, Richards says SEPTA is also working to staff eight new positions for a virtual patrol center to watch the 30,000 SEPTA cameras.

In a letter sent to Philadelphia City Council ahead of Tuesday's hearing, the Fraternal Order of Transit Police said transit officers are leaving for jobs that pay between $10k-$15k more annually.

SEPTA Transit Police believe this is why their budget for 260 officers remains about 50 officers short.