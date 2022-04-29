SEPTA sex assault suspect also charged in indecent exposure incidents

The man charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a SEPTA train on Sunday is also facing charges in two other incidents, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday morning.

Quintez Adams, 28, was taken into custody earlier this week after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line Sunday afternoon between Erie and Girard stations.

Officials say Adams has also been charged in two indecent exposure incidents that occurred over the last two months. The first is said to have occurred at a local hospital on March 8. The second happened at Philadelphia probation office on 7th and Market Streets on Apr. 4.

Adams, who is believed to be homeless, was hospitalized following his arrest earlier this week after authorities say he was physically assaulted by one or more civilians. That incident, as well as the incidents in which Adams has been charged remain under investigation.

Adams arrest came as police also investigated a number of other incidents on SEPTA properties that weekend, including two stabbings. Late last week, sources also say a suspect shoved a man on the tracks of the Market-Frankford Line at 30th Street Station.

Safety on SEPTA vehicles and properties has been called into question for months amid an apparent increase in violent crime.

Earlier this month, Philadelphia Councilman David Oh revealed that he would be urging the city council to withhold $10 million from SEPTA in an effort to encourage them to hire more police officers, raise wages, and make salaries more competitive with other police forces in the region.

Last fall, Oh called for city council’s committees on transportation, public utilities, and public safety to hold joint hearings regarding safety in SEPTA facilities and aboard SEPTA vehicles. In the resolution, Oh cited a number of incidents, including an alleged rape that occurred on a crowded Market-Frankford Line train in October.