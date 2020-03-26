SEPTA announces schedule changes, PATCO announces station closures amid COVID-19 pandemic

Officials from both SEPTA and PATCO have announced changes to routes and schedules as cases in the tri-state area increase and stay-at-home orders are implemented due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

A sharp ridership decrease of 94 percent has caused SEPTA officials to implement a more effective strategy for public transportation. SEPTA will reduce the Regional Rail to an “Essential Service Schedule” starting on Sunday, March 29.

According to officials, "the Essential Service Schedule will allow SEPTA to continue to provide service for those who need to travel."

Last week, SEPTA announced adjustments to transit schedules noting that the change in frequency of services will be effective seven days a week until further notice as officials monitor developments amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Service on transit modes including buses, subways and trolleys, will continue to operate on reduced Saturday schedules.

PATCO will close four stations temporarily and make adjustments to both its weekday and weekend schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The following PATCO stations will close temporarily:

- Ashland (riders are encouraged to use the Lindenwold or Woodcrest Stations)

- Westmont (riders are encouraged to use the Haddonfield or Collingswood Stations)

- City Hall (riders are encouraged to use the Broadway Station)

- 12/13th & Locust St. (riders are encouraged to use the 9/10th or 15/16th & Locust St. Stations)

Officials noted that only the West Headhouse Entrance to the Broadway Station will close. (riders will be directed to use the Walter Rand Transportation Center entrance at Broadway Station).

Nine nine stations remaining open are Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Haddonfield, Collingswood, Ferry Ave., Broadway (Walter Rand Transportation Center entrance open), 8th & Market, 9/10th & Locust St. and 15/16th & Locust St. Stations.

However, these stations will be subject to modified schedule changes as follows:

Monday through Friday:

- 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. – Trains every 60 minutes.

- 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. – Trains every 30 minutes.

- 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. – Trains every 20 minutes.

Saturday:

- 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. – Trains every 60 minutes.

- 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. – Trains every 30 minutes.

Sunday:

- All day – Trains every 60 minutes.

