SEPTA may start using cameras to ticket cars blocking bus lanes

Drivers caught blocking bus lanes in Philadelphia could be ticketed under a new program that will equip SEPTA buses with ticketing cameras.

SEPTA says vehicles blocking bus lanes in the city – even rideshare drivers unloading or making a pick-up – is a hindrance to riders and buses.

SEPTA blames blocked bus lanes in part for stymieing Center City riders in traffic for over 30-hours a year, and adding $15M in yearly operations costs.

"For us, it's about changing behavior, so our buses can be faster, more reliable, safer and more accessible," SEPTA Spokesperson Matt Zapson said.

A 70-day pilot program found 4,000 weekly violations along just 2 bus routes. A SEPTA driver who spoke to FOX 29 said drivers blocking bus lanes is a daily occurrence.

Violators along all trolley routes in West Philadelphia and Chestnut, Walnut, Market streets and JFK Boulevard could be recorded and cited.

SEPTA says legislation for the program has been approved in city council and it's now awaiting Mayor Jim Kenney's signature before taking effect.