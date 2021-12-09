6 hurt in SEPTA trolley collision with freight train, officials say
DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say four people were hurt when a crowded SEPTA trolley collided with a freight train Thursday morning in Delaware County.
The collision happened near 6th and Main streets in Darby around 8:30 a.m.
A SEPTA spokesperson 20 people were aboard the trolley when the crash happened. The trolley driver and five passengers were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA said.
Authorities have not said what caused the collision, but the SEPTA Trolley came to a stop with the level crossing signal on its roof.
SkyFOX flew over the collision and showed heavy damage to the front of the trolley.
