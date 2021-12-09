Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
3
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

6 hurt in SEPTA trolley collision with freight train, officials say

By and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 5:26PM
SEPTA
FOX 29 Philadelphia

6 hurt in SEPTA trolley collision with freight train, officials say

A SEPTA spokesperson 20 people were aboard the trolley when the crash happened. The trolley driver and five passengers were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA said.

DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say four people were hurt when a crowded SEPTA trolley collided with a freight train Thursday morning in Delaware County. 

The collision happened near 6th and Main streets in Darby around 8:30 a.m. 

A SEPTA spokesperson 20 people were aboard the trolley when the crash happened. The trolley driver and five passengers were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA said.

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES:

Authorities have not said what caused the collision, but the SEPTA Trolley came to a stop with the level crossing signal on its roof. 

SkyFOX flew over the collision and showed heavy damage to the front of the trolley.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter