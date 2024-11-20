SEPTA reaches tentative agreement on new contract with its largest union

A tentative agreement has been reached in ongoing negotiations between SEPTA and its largest union on a new contract.

TWU Local 234 President tells FOX 29 the 1-year contract includes a 5% raise for union employees and a pension increase.

The union's board has approved the contract and now its members must vote to ratify the tentative agreement on Dec. 6.

Local 234 members have been working without a contract since both sides agreed to continue negotiations after a deadline was reached earlier this month.

Transport Workers Union Local 234 has been in contract negotiations with SEPTA for higher wages and safety on the job since June.

It’s SEPTA's largest union with 5,000 members representing operators of city buses, trolleys, the Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line.

The union had previously voted to authorize a strike that would have stunted one of the country's largest transportation systems.