SEPTA's safety reinforcement training begins Monday; delays expected on trolley, bus lines

Riders utilizing SEPTA busses and trolleys Monday have been asked to expect delays as new, mandatory training begins for the company’s employees.

All SEPTA workers must go through the ‘safety reinforcement training’ with their departments over the course of the next two months.

SEPTA announced the new training requirements last week in the wake of a series of recent accidents involving SEPTA vehicles.

"SEPTA will make every effort to minimize the disruption to customers during this training," read a statement from SEPTA that encourage riders to stay up-to-date by using the company's website.

The training program is said to focus on emphasizing safety guidelines that are already in place and provide an open forum for employees.

SEPTA - the sixth largest transportation system in the country - has found itself in hot water after eight recent accidents involving their vehicles, including one that killed a 72-year-old bus passenger.

The dangerous spate of incidents prompted an investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board, and intervention from the Federal Transit Administration.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office recently charged an off-duty SEPTA employee with DUI after she's alleged to have run a red light and crashed into a SEPTA trolley, injuring four aboard.

"The recent series of accidents has caused us to look internally with a critical eye to ensure we embrace safety as a core value every day," SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards said.

"This commitment to reaching each and every employee means that SEPTA service will be impacted," Richards added. "When we say nothing is more important than safety, we mean it."