Serial bank robber, considered armed and dangerous, sought by FBI in Philly

A suspect in a series of bank robberies in Northeast Philadelphia Philadelphia is being sought by the FBI.

Police say the man is involved in three separate bank robberies over the past week.

Investigators say he most recently robbed the TD Bank on Roosevelt Boulevard Wednesday.

The alleged serial bank robber also hit a pair of Citizens Banks last week. One of those is on Aramingo Avenue and the other is on Cottman Avenue.

The FBI considers the suspect to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with any information regarding the suspect or the robberies should contact FBI-Violent Crimes Task Force immediately at 215-418-4000.