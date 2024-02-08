Several bodies, including children, expected to be found in destroyed East Lansdowne home: DA

"This will be a tragic story," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Thursday as he prepared the community for devastating news after a night of chaos in the small town of East Lansdowne.

The statement comes as local and state law enforcement converge on the scene of a devastating crime that left two officers shot, and 6–8 people unaccounted for.

The officers were injured while responding to reports of a young girl being shot inside a home on Lewis Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

They quickly came under fire as officers from nearby departments arrived to bring them to safety.

The officers, identified as 54-year-old David Schiazza and 44-year-old John Meehan, are expected to recover after each being shot one time.

Schiazza, a 22-year veteran of the Lansdowne Police Department, was shot in the leg and is expected to be released Thursday. Meehan, a 22-year veteran of the East Lansdowne Police Department, is still being treated after a lengthy surgery for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Following the shooting, a blaze erupted inside the home, sparking a fire response that last into the following morning.

A search was set to begin Thursday morning, but could be delayed for days due to the unstable condition of the home, along with remaining hot spots and flooding in the basement.

DA Stollsteimer said no one will step foot inside until it is safe to do so, because this is now a "recovery situation."

"There's nobody alive inside that house," he said. "The only question is how many people whose charred remains we're going to find later on."

With at least six people unaccounted for at this time, the DA expects search crews will find several bodies inside, including children.

"Unfortunately, I'm very confident that we're going to find at least one body in there, and I think we're going to find many more," Stollsteimer said.

The victims are believed to all be members of the same family. However, officials have yet to release any further details due to privacy.

The tragedy left the community on edge, causing evacuations, school lockdowns and closed roads.

"I heard it when it happened, and I went back in the house. I came back outside, and it was chaos," one resident said.

One young witness, a 9-year-old boy, rans to his daycare next door after seeing the scary situation unfold.

"We saw the police, and then we witnessed it. I went to my friends inside the daycare to tell them what happened. And I told them to get on lockdown, but they didn't listen to me. Then my daycare teacher told them to get on lockdown," the boy described the scene.

Several questions remain as the investigation enters its early stages, including what sparked the initial shooting, how the fire was started, and what transpired inside the home.

Officials say they hope to piece evidence together to bring closure to the family, but believe they may never know the full story.

