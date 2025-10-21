Several people saved from school bus fire in Camden County

article

The Brief A school bus caught fire on N. Franklin Avenue in Berlin Tuesday morning. Several community members helped evacuate passengers before the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



A school bus fire on N. Franklin Avenue in Berlin prompted a swift response from local authorities and community members on Tuesday morning, according to local police.

School bus fire extinguished with community help

What we know:

Berlin Police officers were alerted to the fire while managing a separate crash scene on White Horse Pike around 8 a.m.

After responding to the scene, officers located a small school bus emitting heavy smoke from the engine area and out of the back of the bus. Prior to their arrival, several community members were able to remove a child, an adult passenger and the school bus driver. They, along with a tow truck driver from Linden Auto Body, used fire extinguishers to put the fire out, as well.

The Berlin and West Berlin Fire Departments, along with Berlin Emergency Medical Services, confirmed there were no injuries. The Camden County Highway Department used a sand truck to address the "substantial" fluid leaks from the bus, police say.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire.