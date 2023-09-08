Several young girls harassed at bus stops by luring suspect in New Castle County: police

article

Innocently standing at their bus stops, several young girls quickly became victim to a man now charged with sexually soliciting children.

Rick Foster Jr. is accused of approaching juvenile females in his car during two separate luring incidents in just one day.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect showed a video of a sexual act, then asked for the act to be performed on him.

The first was a young girl alone at her bus stop, then a group of girls at a different bus stop.

Foster was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday without incident, and charged with sexual solicitation of a child under 18.

Police are asking anyone who may be a victim of Foster to contact them.