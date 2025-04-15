Severe weather: Brief, destructive storms topple trees, power lines from Chester to Bucks

The Brief Severe storms broke out Tuesday afternoon in Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties, wreaking havoc with trees and power lines. Streets were closed in portions of Bucks County as power lines and trees came down due to strong, damaging winds in the storms.



Severe weather packed a hefty punch Tuesday as damaging winds took down trees and power lines from Chester to Bucks counties, closing various streets.

What we know:

Severe weather began crossing the region Tuesday afternoon, bringing damaging winds, small hail and brief heavy rainfall.

As the event unfolded, winds were blowing in the 25 mph range, but gusting up to 60 mph.

Impacts:

In Chester County, Conestoga Road at North Bacton Hill Road was closed because gusty winds brought down a huge tree, crisscrossing the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

In Bucks County, Second Street Pike at County Line Road was closed in all directions due to damaging winds enabling a large tree to bring down a traffic light.

No injuries were reported as a result of that situation.

In Sinking Spring, in Berks County, trees were down and, in one instance, crushed the back of a car parked on the street. No injuries were reported there.

PECO customers also reported outages across southeastern Pennsylvania.

What's next:

Roads were closed until further notice, officials reported, as crews worked to remove the trees and restore order.

Authorities urged the public to be cautious as they drive about and to obey posted road closures.

The storm system was wrapping up Tuesday night.