'Sexual predator' charged with child rape, sexual assault in Bensalem: police

Police say a tip from a "vigilante group" led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man accused of raping and sexually abusing children.

Keith Page, 67, is charged with Rape of a Child Under the Age of 13, Sexual Abuse of Children, Corruption of Minors, and related offenses.

Bensalem police say they were made aware of Page after receiving a call from "Predator Poachers," a group they claim confronts alleged predators on camera "to promote their social media pages."

A member of the group posed as an 11-year-old girl while engaging in conversations with Page for several weeks.

"Age is only a number," Page reportedly said, acknowledging the girl's age.

Police say Page told the girl not to tell her mother before exchanging explicit photos and agreeing to meet her to have sex.

Before calling police, officials say the "Predator Poachers" went to Page's home and confronted him on camera.

Page was detained on $2,000,000 bail after police say he admitted to exchanging explicit photos and engaging in sexually explicit conversations with the young girl.

Police have also issued a warning in reference to groups such as the "Predator Poachers."

"These types of internet confrontations have become violent and even led the confronted individual to commit suicide in the past. The Bensalem Township Police Department does not condone these types of confrontations and urges anyone who has information about a possible child predator to call the police before making contact so that the safety of all involved can be maintained and the prosecutorial integrity of these investigations can be preserved."