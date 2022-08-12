'She had goals': Loved ones gather to remember woman gunned down on Delaware street corner

Family and loved ones of a Delaware woman who was inexplicably shot to death near her home last weekend gathered for a peace march.

Family members say 20-year-old Darnasia Green had returned home from work around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and was walking to a family member's house to return a tablet when she was shot.

"My baby didn't have no malice in her heart," Darnasia's mother, Amira, told FOX 29. "I don't know why somebody would do this to my child."

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting that happened on the corner of 25th and Tatnall streets.

"But if I really paid some time I would have just told her no ‘Nae Nae wait till the morning,’ Amira said. "I would give anything to get Sunday back, to get my baby back."

Loved ones gathered for a peace march in Darnasia's honor on Friday night. Local organizations Prayer Chain Foundation and Northside For Life also participated.

"It's heartbreaking and then not to know when it's going to happen, where it's going to happen, how it's going to happen. We just have to keep fighting," Margaret Guy said.

Loved ones shared memories of Darnasia, who was described as a ‘work-a-holic.'

"My baby was very ambitious, she was a work-a-holic, she liked working. She had goals," Amira said.