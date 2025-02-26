Sheetz could open new store in Philly suburb - across from Wawa

article

The Brief Sheetz could soon be in Wawa territory. The rival convenience store is proposing a new location in Montgomery County. A Super Wawa would be right across the street.



A long-standing convenience store rivalry may finally come face-to-face!

What we know:

Sheetz is proposing plans to build a new location on West Ridge Pike, Limerick Township, in Montgomery County, according to reports.

Not only would the chain be encroaching on Wawa's turf, the store would be right across the street from a Super Wawa!

The backstory:

The convenience stores have been locked in a friendly Pennsylvania rivalry for years, with strong support on both sides.

However, this is the first time Sheetz could be making its way closer to Philadelphia.

The closest Sheetz store is currently in Mogantown, Pennsylvania, which is nearly 40 miles away.

What's next:

Sheetz's proposal was reportedly brought up during a board of supervisors meeting last week, and will be discussed further at a March 4 meeting.