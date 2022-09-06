Sheetz cuts diesel gas prices, offers free meals for truck drivers for a month

Truck drivers will feel the love every time they find themselves at a Sheetz throughout the month of September.

Next week is Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and the gas station is showing their support by reducing diesel gas prices from September 5- 30.

Truck drivers will pay $4.49 a gallon at Sheetz stations as Pennsylvania's average diesel price reaches $5.28 this week.

"Truck drivers are the backbone of this country," said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz.

In addition to deals on gas, Sheetz is also offering truck drivers a free meal and drink from September 11-30. To redeem, truck drivers should enter "TRUCKYEAH" through the Sheetz Mobile App.