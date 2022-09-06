Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County
3
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Warren County, Warren County

Sheetz cuts diesel gas prices, offers free meals for truck drivers for a month

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

ALTOONA, Pa. - Truck drivers will feel the love every time they find themselves at a Sheetz throughout the month of September.

Next week is Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and the gas station is showing their support by reducing diesel gas prices from September 5- 30.

Truck drivers will pay $4.49 a gallon at Sheetz stations as Pennsylvania's average diesel price reaches $5.28 this week.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Truck drivers are the backbone of this country," said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz.

In addition to deals on gas, Sheetz is also offering truck drivers a free meal and drink from September 11-30. To redeem, truck drivers should enter "TRUCKYEAH" through the Sheetz Mobile App.