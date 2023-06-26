Shooting at Waffle House in Lehigh County sparks state police investigation
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - A man was shot at a Waffle House in Lehigh County over the weekend, and now the incident is under investigation.
Pennsylvania State troopers responded to reports of shots fired at the Waffle House on Airport Road in Hanover Township around 3 a.m. Sunday.
A gunshot victim was found at the scene, and transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition and identity are not known at this time.
It is unclear what led to the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.