Shooting inside Philadelphia bar sends man, woman to hospital: police
PHILADELPHIA - A bar in West Philadelphia became the scene of a double shooting early Sunday morning.
Gunfire erupted inside a bar on the 3800 block of Lancaster Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.
Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
A 40-year-old woman was also struck in the foot. She is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.
It is still unclear what sparked the shooting.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. An investigation is underway.