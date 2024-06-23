Expand / Collapse search
Shooting inside Philadelphia bar sends man, woman to hospital: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 23, 2024 1:32pm EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A bar in West Philadelphia became the scene of a double shooting early Sunday morning.

Gunfire erupted inside a bar on the 3800 block of Lancaster Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 40-year-old woman was also struck in the foot. She is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital. 

It is still unclear what sparked the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. An investigation is underway.