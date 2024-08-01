Video: Vehicle smashes through 7-Eleven filled with customers in Northeast Philadelphia

Moments of shock in Northeast Philadelphia after a terrifying crash miraculously ended with everyone walking away with minor injuries.

Surveillance video captured the split-second when a vehicle smashed through a 7-Eleven on Bustleton Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.

Police say the driver experienced a medical emergency that caused them to lose consciousness. No further details have been provided.

The vehicle then clipped a delivery truck parked outside before completely destroying the storefront.

"I'm glad that truck driver was there, he saved everybody's life," one customer said.

He was one of several customers inside the store at the time, including a mother holding her baby.

The store owner told FOX 29 that the driver was speeding and crashed during the busiest time of day.

Video shows a 34-year-old just inches from being seriously hurt. Police say he was struck, but is in stable condition.

No charges have been announced, and an investigation is still underway.