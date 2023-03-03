Shooting victim found dead near library in Logan

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive outside of a library in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood early Friday morning.

Investigators say a man who was walking his dog near Old York Road and West Duncannon Avenue flagged down officers on patrol after he made the gruesome discovery.

The man appeared to have been shot in the chest, and three spent shell casings were found just a few feet away from where he was.

Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide and that they received no reports of gunshots or a shooting in that area. So far, it is unclear when the shooting may have occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.