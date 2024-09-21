Shooting on West Philly street critically injures man, police say

article

A West Philadelphia street became a terror zone as someone opened fire on a man, leaving him with critical injuries.

The evening routine was shattered Saturday, around 7:30, on the 100 block of North 49th Street, officials said, when a person, or persons pulled a gun and began firing.

First responders found a 26-year-old man with gunshots throughout his body. Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

An active investigation into a motive and to find a suspect, or suspects, is underway.

The latest violence follows a quadruple shooting in Southwest Philly Friday night, where one of the four shot died from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.