Shots fired at car during crowded gathering at basketball court in Abington: police

The Brief A shooting erupted near the basketball court behind McKinley Firehouse in Abington. Police are searching for two suspects who retrieved guns from a nearby parking lot. At least one of them is believed to have opened fire on a passing car. No injuries were reported.



No one was injured when police say gunshots erupted during a gathering on a basketball court in Abington on Sunday night.

What we know:

Officers from the Abington Police Department were called to the 300 block of Cadwalder Avenue around 8 p.m.

Police say callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing a large crowd fleeing from the basketball court behind McKinley Firehouse.

Investigators believe a large group of people were gathered on the basketball court when a vehicle drove north on Cadwalder.

That's when police say two males retrieved guns from a nearby parking lot and at least one of them opened fire on the passing car.

Investigators say the two suspects fled in different cars, one described as an Audi sedan.

What's next:

No injuries were reported to police or local hospitals.

A nearby residence on the 300 block of Cadwalder Avenue was struck by a bullet, according to police.

FOX 29's Jill Croce will have more on this report on FOX 29 News at 5 and 6.