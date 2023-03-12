Simon Gratz High School set to reopen Tuesday pending asbestos inspection outcome

article

School District of Philadelphia officials state Simon Gratz High School is set, tentatively, to open Tuesday, March 14, provided a final asbestos inspection of the facility is completed.

CEO of Mastery Charter School, Scott Gordon, sent a notice to families Sunday night stating inspections of the building for asbestos was ongoing and they expected to be finished Monday evening. In the letter, Gordon noted minor findings were seen and resolved on the spot.

He went on to say should no larger issues be found and they can get the inspection completed, school will resume Tuesday morning. An email will be sent Monday evening by 7 p.m. to confirm.

The auditorium is still being inspected, but students and staff do not have access to the auditorium, as it is sealed because of the inspection. That work will continue regardless of school being open.

It was noted Mastery will distribute meals Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. outside of Mastery Prep Elementary School, at 1801 W. Pike Street, at the 18th Street entrance. Three sets of breakfasts and lunches will be provided to families, covering Monday through Wednesday, in case school is closed longer than anticipated.

All other Mastery schools are open.

The district has closed several schools over the last two weeks, due to unexpected asbestos findings in district-owned school buildings.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan says a lack of funding for school maintenance has caused problems like asbestos to keep reoccurring.

"Our buildings have been neglected because of the lack of budget to keep them in good repair, this unfortunately happened," Jordan said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Tony Watlington acknowledged the continuing asbestos problem in Philadelphia schools that made headlines before the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are putting people at risk and this needs to end," Watlington said.