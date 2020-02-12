Single ticket wins $202 million Mega Millions jackpot in New Jersey

article

The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2020 was won by a single ticket in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn – the white balls 4, 6, 32, 52 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 6.

The lucky ticket holder wins the estimated $202 million jackpot, which amounts to $142.2 million cash.

According to the lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Middlesex County.

There were 689,521 other winning tickets in the Feb. 11 drawing at all prize levels. One ticket, sold in West Virginia, matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.

For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 14 tickets won $10,000 each. Both were worth $20,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier, which was 2X for Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Ohio on Dec. 17, 2019.

The next drawing, which takes place on Valentine’s Day, resets to the Mega Millions starting value of $40 million ($28.1 million cash).

