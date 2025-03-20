Skimming devices found in multiple 7-Eleven convenience stores, ATMs in Camden, Montgomery counties

The Brief Police across multiple townships within New Jersey and Pennsylvania have issued warnings after discovering skimming devices at various locations. Police are asking folks to check their bank accounts and credit card statements for any unusual transactions.



Skimming devices have been discovered at multiple 7-Eleven stores and ATMs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

What we know:

Montgomery County

On March 17, Cheltenham police say they recovered a skimming device from an ATM at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 250 S. Easton Road.

They say the employees at the store noticed the device and removed it on Sunday, March 16 at around 7:00 p.m.

Skimming devices allow criminals to record information from the magnetic strip on your debit card and subsequently create a duplicate card. The criminals also install a camera, which records when you enter your pin number.

Cheltenham police say similar skimming devices have been found at other locations throughout Montgomery County.

Over in Abington Township, police say they recovered credit card skimming devices that had been installed on ATMs.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Picture of skimming device found in Abington Township.

To protect yourself from becoming a victim of credit card skimming, it is recommended that you visually inspect the ATM for suspicious modifications prior to use. Does it wiggle or seem loose? If so, DO NOT swipe or insert your card, notify the business and local law enforcement. Also cover up the keypad when entering your pin and use contactless-enabled cards or phones for safe and easy payments by tapping your card or phone on a contactless-enabled payment terminal.

Camden County

On March 19, Camden County officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 521 W. Kings Highway in Mt Ephram after store employees reported discovering a skimming device.

Upon arrival, police say employees showed officers the device, which had been attached to the credit card machine at the store's register.

The device was designed to closely resemble the store's machine. Officers collected it as evidence.

They do not know how long the device was in place. However, they urge anyone who has recently used the credit card machine at the 7-Eleven to review their banking records.

If you notice any unauthorized transactions and suspect your card information may have been compromised, please report it to Mt. Ephraim Police Department.



What you can do:

According to Abington Township police, here are steps to identify a skimming machine:

Loose or Misaligned Parts: Inspect the card reader for anything that seems loose, crooked, or out of place. Skimmers may be attached over the original reader.

Unusual Attachments: Check for extra devices, such as unusual cameras or keypad overlays. Some criminals use these to capture PIN numbers.

Tampered Keypads: If the keypad feels different (loose or sticky), or if there are any signs of tampering, avoid using the machine.

Look for Wires or Cameras: Skimming devices often include hidden cameras to record your PIN entry. Inspect around the ATM or pump for any suspicious items like tiny lenses or wires.

Difficult Insertion: If your card doesn't go in smoothly, or the machine feels unusual when you insert your card, it may be compromised.



Stay safe by:

Always Inspect the Machine: Before using an ATM or gas pump, take a moment to check for anything unusual.

Cover Your PIN: Always shield the keypad when entering your PIN, even if the area looks secure.

Use Trusted Locations: Stick to well-lit, busy areas where you're more likely to spot suspicious activity.

Check Your Statements: Regularly review your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized charges.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you notice a possible skimming device, report it immediately to the police and contact your bank or card issuer.

If you suspect a skimming device, please call 911.

For more tips, visit https://www.fbi.gov/.../common-frauds-and-scams/skimming