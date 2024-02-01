Skull found in Berks County pond identified as man who attempted to kill wife in 2004: DA

A mystery has been solved in Berks County as officials say DNA has finally helped them to identify a skull found in a local pond nearly 2 years ago.

The human skull was discovered by a juvenile near Pine Lane in Amity Township in 2022.

No other skeletal remains were located, but officials say investigators suspected that the skull belonged to a Pottstown man named Roger Hart.

Hart was charged with attempting to kill his wife at their home in 2004, according to the DA's Office.

His unoccupied vehicle was found near Pine Lane a short time later with his keys and wallet in the front seat.

He was last seen in 2004 when officials say a neighbor reported seeing a man matching Hart's description leave his vehicle and walk into a nearby wooded area.

The skull's discovery sparked an investigation that led to an anthropological examination and advanced DNA analysis.

"The results of this examination revealed that this skull was that of a male and that skull was believed to have been exposed to the elements for a period, greater than 10 years," the DA said in a report.

It was eventually determined that the skull was Roger Hart. However, officials say a cause of death can't be determined due to its conditions, and lack of skeletal remains.