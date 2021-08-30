SLA Beeber students revert to virtual learning as building improvements continue

article

Students in fifth through 12th grades at Science Leadership Academy at Beeber campus will participate in 100 percent virtual learning, beginning Tuesday, as improvements and cleaning inside the school building continue, School District of Philadelphia officials announced.

The original plan was to have students go back to classrooms, while crews cleaned and made upgrades to the building in off-hours.

After careful deliberation, officials stated, and a recent parental walk-through, the decision to return to virtual learning was the best choice for students.

Tuesday, August 31st through Friday, September 3rd, students in fifth through 12th grades will learn through virtual instruction.

On September 8th, students in fifth through eighth grades will go back to the classroom, relocating to the former Powel School at 301 N. 36th Street, for the rest of the 2021-2022 school year. Students in nine through 12th grades will return to in-person instruction at SLA Beeber campus as renovations take place, with appropriate safety and cleaning procedures practiced.

