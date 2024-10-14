Smiling suspect caught on video destroying exit gate at Philadelphia parking garage

This vandalism suspect's smile may be turned upside down if he's identified by Philadelphia police.

Video captured the moment he twisted and broke an exit gate in the Love Park's underground parking garage on JFK Boulevard.

He can be seen smiling as he holds up the broken barrier arm, before placing it on the ground and walking away.

Police say the damage was estimated to be $8,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.