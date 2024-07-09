Smiling suspect wearing Marilyn Monroe, Eagles hoodie wanted for Philadelphia murder
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are hoping an unusual sweatshirt will help them catch a murder suspect.
Carlton Brown, 43, was fatally shot in the head on Kerper Street in Oxford Circle on June 30.
Police say he was killed by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a hoodie with Marilyn Monroe in an Eagles jersey with No. 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.