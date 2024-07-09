Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
4
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Smiling suspect wearing Marilyn Monroe, Eagles hoodie wanted for Philadelphia murder

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  July 9, 2024 8:39am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man wearing unique hoodie wanted for murder in Philadelphia

Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a hoodie with Marilyn Monroe in an Eagles jersey with No. 11.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are hoping an unusual sweatshirt will help them catch a murder suspect.

Carlton Brown, 43, was fatally shot in the head on Kerper Street in Oxford Circle on June 30.

Police say he was killed by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle.

MORE HEADLINES:

Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a hoodie with Marilyn Monroe in an Eagles jersey with No. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.