Smiling suspect wearing Marilyn Monroe, Eagles hoodie wanted for Philadelphia murder

Philadelphia police are hoping an unusual sweatshirt will help them catch a murder suspect.

Carlton Brown, 43, was fatally shot in the head on Kerper Street in Oxford Circle on June 30.

Police say he was killed by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a hoodie with Marilyn Monroe in an Eagles jersey with No. 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.