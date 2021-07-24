Sources: Arrest made in murder of 12-year-old girl in Frankford

article

Sources tell FOX 29 an arrest has been made in the murder of a 12-year-old girl found in a Frankford apartment.

For months, Alezauna Carter's family has been seeking answers in the death of the young girl.

Police say Alezauna, known as Libby, was reported missing in November 2020. She was last seen the morning of October 12th, near the 7100 block of Theodore Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Six months later, on April 18th, police found someone shot in the mouth in a first floor apartment on the 1500 block of Overington Street in Frankford. At that time, they only referred to the victim as an unidentified female who died at the scene.

It wasn’t until May 1st that Libby was identified.

Now, authorities tell FOX 29 that someone is in custody in connection to her death.

Authorities have not identified the suspect as of yet.

