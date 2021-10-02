1 killed, 1 injured in South Philadelphia parking lot shooting

article

One man is dead and another is recovering after more gunfire erupts in Philadelphia, this time in South Philly.

Officials said the double shooting happened in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard Friday night, around 11:30.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by police to Jefferson Hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

A second man, 24-years-old, was shot in the foot. He was taken by a private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and placed in stable condition.

Police investigate a shooting in South Philadelphia that took the life of a 25-year-old man.

An investigation into the gunfire is underway. No arrests have been made.

This comes in the wake of a violent week across Philadelphia. Friday morning saw a gunman fatally shoot a security guard with a homemade weapon at a Philadelphia office complex, while Thursday night into Friday morning, three people were shot and killed as several others were wounded.

Mayor Jim Kenney stated Friday:

"Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut Philadelphians lives tragically short. The Philadelphia Police Department is conducting thorough investigations and I urge the public to come forward and report any tips that can help find the individuals responsible. Our administration takes this crisis very seriously and we’re acting with urgency to reduce violence through many means. We urge people with information to report it through our anonymous tip line: call or text at 215-686-TIPS (8477). There is a $20,000 reward on all homicides cases for information that leads to an arrest and conviction."

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

