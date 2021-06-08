Sources: Person of interest in custody in connection to deadly robberies in Philadelphia, Delaware

article

Philadelphia police have taken a person of interest into custody in the shooting death of a Dunkin Donuts store manager in the city's Fairhill neighborhood. Police sources tell FOX 29 they are investigating a possible connection between a similar incident last month in Delaware.

Sources tell FOX 29 Keith Gibson was taken into custody in Delaware after a robbery at a Rite Aid Monday. Gibson allegedly pistol-whipped and shot at a female employee before fleeing. FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports that the female employee was able to throw a GPS tracker into the bag that Gibson ran off with, helping lead police to him.

According to sources, Keith Gibson has been identified by police as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Christine Lugo, 41, a Dunkin' Donuts manager. Lugo was shot and killed inside the store on 500 block of Lehigh Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say Lugo had complied with demands to retrieve cash from the back office before she was shot and killed.

Sources told FOX 29 on Monday that homicide investigators were working to determine if there was any connection between Saturday's shooting and a similar robbery and murder in Elsmere, Delaware back in May.

Leslie Basilio, a 28-year-old mother of two and manager at a T-Mobile Store was forced inside her store on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere around 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Once inside, police say she was robbed and shot in the head.

Sources also say that a Cadillac Escalade was stolen from Basilio after the shooting and found a week later, just a few blocks from the scene of Lugo's murder.

Authorities have said there were multiple similarities between the two killings, including the fact that both women were working alone during the early morning hours when they were robbed and shot.

Sources also tell FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser that investigators are also looking at a possible connection to a murder in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood back in February.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Woman killed during Fairhill Dunkin' robbery, reward offered in search for suspect

SUV belonging to Metro by T-Mobile store employee killed in robbery found in Philadelphia area

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter