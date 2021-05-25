SUV belonging to Metro by T-Mobile store employee killed in robbery found in Philadelphia area

Police say an SUV belonging to a cellphone store employee shot and killed during a robbery in Elsmere, Delaware has been found in the Philadelphia area.

According to police, 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, a mother of two, was found shot to death in the basement of the Metro by T-Mobile store on May 15.

Investigators say the suspect took cash from the register and stole the victim’s 2008 black Cadillac Escalade. Police believe he rode up to the store on a blue bicycle.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2, who weighs 180-210 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This was the 4th time in the past two years the store located on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway was robbed.

RELATED:

Makeshift memorial grows for employee slain during robbery in New Castle County

Woman found dead inside Metro by T-Mobile store in New Castle County

New Castle County community grieves after mother of 2 is killed while working at cellphone store

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



