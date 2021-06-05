Police: Woman killed during robbery at Dunkin' Donuts in Fairhill

article

A woman has died after she was shot to death during a robbery, police say.

The incident happened inside a Dunkin' Donuts on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue at approximately 5:51 a.m.

A 41-year-old Hispanic woman was shot one time in the head during a robbery. She was pronounced dead by medics at 5:57 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons recovered. An investigation remains underway.

